PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PYPL. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Daiwa America raised shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair upgraded PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $67.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. PayPal has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $70.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

