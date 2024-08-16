PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.80.

Several analysts have commented on PBF shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PBF

PBF Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

PBF Energy stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.52.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.81%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 18,179,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,193,688.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,448,100 shares of company stock valued at $106,825,157. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in PBF Energy by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 30.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 95.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.