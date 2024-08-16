PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 98.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $190,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,805.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $33.03 on Friday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 660.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.74.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Featured Articles

