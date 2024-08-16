PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Sells $1,115,896.32 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 11,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $1,115,896.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,325,272.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $98.12 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.15 and a fifty-two week high of $105.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.80). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $406.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 1,529.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16,300.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFSI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PennyMac Financial Services

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.