Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Johanna Roberts Sells 600 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total value of $105,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,855,854.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.20, for a total transaction of $107,520.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.90, for a total transaction of $113,340.00.

Penumbra Trading Up 3.4 %

PEN opened at $189.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $302.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.24 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 496.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Penumbra by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEN. Wells Fargo & Company cut Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $231.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.60.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

