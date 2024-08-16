Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $67.08, but opened at $72.77. Performance Food Group shares last traded at $73.42, with a volume of 125,361 shares traded.

The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 181,671 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $12,010,000 after acquiring an additional 15,060 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 574.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 173,381 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 147,681 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 45.5% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

