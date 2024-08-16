Persimmon (LON:PSN) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,642.70

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,642.70 ($20.97) and last traded at GBX 1,639.50 ($20.93), with a volume of 2017246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,610 ($20.56).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, July 5th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Persimmon
Persimmon Trading Down 0.9 %
Persimmon Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,500.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Persimmon
In related news, insider Andrew Duxbury purchased 3,462 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,430 ($18.26) per share, for a total transaction of £49,506.60 ($63,210.67). Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.
Persimmon Company Profile
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.
