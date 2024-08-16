Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $7.42

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.42, but opened at $7.84. Pharming Group shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 634 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Pharming Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $516.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.56 and a beta of 0.15.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.95 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pharming Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

