Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Hits New 1-Year High at $562.00

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 562 ($7.18) and last traded at GBX 557 ($7.11), with a volume of 627972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 558.50 ($7.13).
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 739 ($9.44) to GBX 650 ($8.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 500 ($6.38) to GBX 505 ($6.45) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phoenix Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 610.60 ($7.80).
Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through five segments: Retirement Solutions, Pensions & Savings, With-Profits, SunLife & Protection, and Europe & Other. It provides a range of savings and retirement income products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.
