PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) Insider Sells £2,700 in Stock

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report) insider Stephen A. King sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.34), for a total transaction of £2,700 ($3,447.40).

PHSC Stock Down 1.9 %

LON:PHSC opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.34) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,325.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.47. PHSC plc has a 52-week low of GBX 17.34 ($0.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 29 ($0.37).

Get PHSC alerts:

PHSC Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from PHSC’s previous dividend of $0.75. PHSC’s dividend payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

PHSC Company Profile

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.

Further Reading

