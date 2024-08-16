Phunware, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, Taglich Brothers Forecasts (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Phunware in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for Phunware’s current full-year earnings is ($1.47) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Phunware’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Phunware from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Phunware Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PHUN opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Phunware has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $24.49.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.00) EPS.

In other news, CEO Michael Snavely sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,540.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,849 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phunware stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Phunware at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

