Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$1.70 to C$1.25. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Pivotree traded as low as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.08, with a volume of 6225 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PVT. National Bankshares cut shares of Pivotree from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cormark dropped their target price on Pivotree from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Paradigm Capital decreased their price target on Pivotree from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pivotree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get Pivotree alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pivotree

Pivotree Stock Down 16.0 %

About Pivotree

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

(Get Free Report)

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.