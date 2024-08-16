Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,486 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Planet Labs PBC worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 41.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, June 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.30.

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

NYSE PL opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.99. Planet Labs PBC has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $60.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

