Plateau Energy Metals (CVE:PLU) Shares Down 3%

Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (CVE:PLU – Get Free Report) shares fell 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.65. 1,237,383 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 466,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Plateau Energy Metals Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$75.94 million and a P/E ratio of -13.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.65.

Plateau Energy Metals Company Profile

Plateau Energy Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for lithium and uranium deposits. It holds interests in Falchani Lithium Project and Macusani Uranium Project in the Puno District of southeastern Peru.

