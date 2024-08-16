Playtech (LON:PTEC) Hits New 1-Year High at $579.00

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 579 ($7.39) and last traded at GBX 579 ($7.39), with a volume of 677905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 538 ($6.87).
Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.19) price objective on shares of Playtech in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Playtech plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides digital marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.
