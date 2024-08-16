Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Up 8% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) were up 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $64.63 and last traded at $64.43. Approximately 204,246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 408,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.65.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on POWI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Power Integrations Trading Up 9.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.02 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,861,045.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,045.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $353,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,623.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,714 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 8.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 69.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Power Integrations by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 22.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

