PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Trading 6.9% Higher

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.28 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.28 ($0.02). Approximately 2,405,447 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 24,016,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

PowerHouse Energy Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 14.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of £52.50 million, a P/E ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.07.

PowerHouse Energy Group Company Profile

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs non-recyclable waste regeneration facilities to produce electricity, heat, and gases comprising hydrogen and methane in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation for the advanced thermal treatment of waste streams and converting them to a synthesis gas.

Featured Stories

