Predator Oil & Gas (LON:PRD) Shares Up 7.4%

Shares of Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc (LON:PRD – Get Free Report) rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.30 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.28 ($0.14). Approximately 849,904 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,078,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.13).

Predator Oil & Gas Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The company has a market cap of £62.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,085.60 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.85.

About Predator Oil & Gas

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets in Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean. It owns a diversified portfolio of oil and gas interests comprising CO2 enhanced Oil Recovery project in Trinidad; 2 gas exploration and appraisal project in offshore Ireland; and gas exploration project in onshore Morocco.

