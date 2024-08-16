Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) CFO Craig S. Mckasson Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.42. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 265.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

