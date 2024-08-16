ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Major Shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc Buys 411,383 Shares

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 411,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,480,639.49. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,611,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,969,925.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Holdings Lp Thrc bought 440,217 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $4,177,659.33.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 194,461 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $1,804,598.08.

Shares of ACDC opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.07. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProFrac in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ProFrac by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ProFrac from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ProFrac from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th.

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

