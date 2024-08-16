PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Up to $5.41

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.41, but opened at $5.75. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 268 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

PropertyGuru Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.20 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PropertyGuru Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PropertyGuru Group stock. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

