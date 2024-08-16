Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives $309.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $309.92.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Public Storage from $314.00 to $308.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

NYSE PSA opened at $317.18 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $322.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $296.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The firm had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSA. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $849,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Public Storage by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,373,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $7,319,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 17.2% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,573,000 after acquiring an additional 173,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $4,701,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

