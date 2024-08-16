Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $821,151,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 86.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 645,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,137,000 after acquiring an additional 299,826 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 34.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,100,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,270,000 after acquiring an additional 281,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,432,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,794,000 after acquiring an additional 219,391 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,075,681,000 after acquiring an additional 217,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.92.

Public Storage Stock Performance

PSA opened at $317.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $322.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.27.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

