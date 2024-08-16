PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Steven Pantelick Sells 4,000 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $56,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,759.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Steven Pantelick sold 7,846 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $161,941.44.

On Monday, July 1st, Steven Pantelick sold 1,225 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $24,377.50.

PUBM stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $688.04 million, a P/E ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.44. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $67.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.07 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PubMatic from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,254,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,914,000 after buying an additional 22,713 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PubMatic by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,366,000 after acquiring an additional 228,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PubMatic by 28.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,142,000 after acquiring an additional 265,700 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 211,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,582,000. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

