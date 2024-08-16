Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Issued By Zacks Research

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for A. O. Smith in a report released on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AOS has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

NYSE AOS opened at $80.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $64.14 and a 12 month high of $92.44.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,191,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 225,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,212,000 after acquiring an additional 22,859 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,390,000 after purchasing an additional 168,911 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 79,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 22,483 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 246,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,360,000 after acquiring an additional 48,325 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

