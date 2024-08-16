Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Abeona Therapeutics Inc Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.36). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abeona Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ABEO. StockNews.com raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $9.01.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.06).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,732,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 581.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 429,456 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

