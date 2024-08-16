Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Astria Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Lifesci Capital (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Lifesci Capital dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Astria Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for Astria Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.62) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Astria Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.

ATXS has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $11.07 on Thursday. Astria Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $607.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.37.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05).

Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATXS. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,482,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,067,000 after buying an additional 801,528 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,466,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 466,165 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

