Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Issued By HC Wainwright

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) – HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Atossa Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atossa Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Atossa Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01.

ATOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Atossa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Atossa Therapeutics from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATOS opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. Atossa Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $160.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after buying an additional 78,269 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 11.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,550,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 164,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 3,160.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 399,041 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

