Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Atyr PHARMA INC Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ATYR)

Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atyr PHARMA in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.26). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atyr PHARMA’s current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Atyr PHARMA’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATYR opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $138.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.25. Atyr PHARMA has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $2.50.

In related news, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 52,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $100,939.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 413,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,134.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company’s lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

