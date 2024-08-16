Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Issued By Capital One Financial

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Berry in a report issued on Thursday, August 15th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Berry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

BRY opened at $6.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $503.95 million, a P/E ratio of 655.00 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10. Berry has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Berry had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Berry’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Berry Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. Berry’s payout ratio is currently 4,800.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Berry by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,537,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,902,000 after buying an additional 284,757 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,359,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,096,000 after acquiring an additional 77,487 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Berry by 11.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,696,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 167,537 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Berry by 23.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,664,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 318,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in Berry by 14.5% during the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,326,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 167,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

