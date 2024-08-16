Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($5.22) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($3.79). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cidara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($13.07) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($5.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($12.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($12.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($15.58) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($16.30) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($7.47) EPS.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 73.46% and a negative return on equity of 201.62%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CDTX. StockNews.com lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, WBB Securities reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cidara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

CDTX stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.01. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 3.57% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stein bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $105,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $324,701.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

