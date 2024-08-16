Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Issued By HC Wainwright

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ikena Oncology in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.30). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ikena Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ikena Oncology’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12.

Separately, Wedbush cut Ikena Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Ikena Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.48. Ikena Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $5.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology in the second quarter valued at $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

Further Reading

