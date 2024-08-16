Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Issued By Zacks Research

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pool in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.84. The consensus estimate for Pool’s current full-year earnings is $10.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pool’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.68 EPS.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens dropped their target price on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on POOL

Pool Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $347.09 on Friday. Pool has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $334.77 and a 200-day moving average of $365.91.

Institutional Trading of Pool

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Pool by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 68.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pool by 232.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 11,800.0% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.