Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn ($0.85) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.80). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sutro Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.50) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.84) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.20. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 74.61% and a negative return on equity of 94.18%. The firm had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.28 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Sutro Biopharma Trading Up 12.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $4.04 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05. The company has a market cap of $330.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 14,125.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 49.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 27.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

