Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.72). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.49) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.10. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,656.34% and a negative return on equity of 850.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SYRS. StockNews.com raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYRS

Syros Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17. The company has a market cap of $41.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 34,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $178,365.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,749,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,421,000 after acquiring an additional 625,114 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,673,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 92,396 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 1,293,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 928,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 163,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 119.1% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 787,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 428,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.