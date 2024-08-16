Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Issued By Roth Capital

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.16) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.47). The consensus estimate for Tenax Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($7.96) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.71 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.72).

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance

Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.12. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $61.20.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

