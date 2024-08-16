Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $5.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.38. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $21.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s FY2024 earnings at $21.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $6.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $23.48 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $6.87 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $7.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $27.04 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 EPS.

TMO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.94.

NYSE TMO opened at $603.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $570.41 and its 200-day moving average is $571.45. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $622.30. The firm has a market cap of $230.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,095,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,235,605,000 after buying an additional 117,353 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,493,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,842,762,000 after buying an additional 1,231,059 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,054,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,843,848,000 after buying an additional 156,675 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,113,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,715,436,000 after buying an additional 123,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,909,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total transaction of $2,221,584.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,397,760.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,084 shares of company stock worth $19,767,092 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

