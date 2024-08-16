Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Aprea Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.62) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.56). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aprea Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aprea Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.04. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,317.82% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aprea Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Aprea Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

