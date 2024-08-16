Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Astria Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.41). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Astria Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.62) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Astria Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.22) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05).

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

ATXS stock opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37. Astria Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $607.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 3,310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

