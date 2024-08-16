Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Issued By B. Riley

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Cadre in a report released on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Cadre’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cadre’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Shares of CDRE stock opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.39. Cadre has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $144.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.06 million. Cadre had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.65%.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 8,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $275,759.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 547,620 shares in the company, valued at $17,567,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 454.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 1,640.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cadre by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in Cadre by 635.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

