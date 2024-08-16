Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for ConocoPhillips Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy producer will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.34. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $8.68 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.46 EPS.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share.

COP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $159.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

Get Our Latest Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock opened at $111.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $102.27 and a one year high of $135.18. The firm has a market cap of $129.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 150.0% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.