Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Issued By Roth Capital

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Fortress Biotech in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.56). The consensus estimate for Fortress Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($5.07) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million.

FBIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of FBIO stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $38.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.74. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $7.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 124.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 292,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 161,870 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortress Biotech by 21.8% during the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 20,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,893,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,893,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,004.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 30,500 shares of company stock worth $110,700. 33.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

