Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) Issued By Cormark

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Galiano Gold in a research note issued on Monday, August 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Galiano Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on Galiano Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Galiano Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE GAU opened at C$1.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a current ratio of 2.49. Galiano Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.71 and a 52 week high of C$2.73. The firm has a market cap of C$493.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Galiano Gold news, Director Paul Nicholas Wright sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.72, for a total transaction of C$172,000.00. Insiders own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

