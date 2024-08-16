Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM) Issued By B. Riley

Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Journey Medical in a report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for Journey Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Journey Medical’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 million. Journey Medical had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DERM. Roth Capital raised Journey Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Journey Medical in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Journey Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:DERM opened at $4.56 on Thursday. Journey Medical has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $8.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $91.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Journey Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DERM. TMD Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Journey Medical during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Journey Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Journey Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Journey Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Journey Medical by 687.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 222,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 194,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Journey Medical

In other news, CFO Joseph Benesch sold 9,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $51,002.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,900.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Journey Medical Company Profile

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

