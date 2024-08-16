Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.40% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YMAB. Truist Financial started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $535.81 million, a PE ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average is $13.70. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $378,647.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,285.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $95,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,853. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $378,647.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,285.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,925 over the last quarter. 21.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 67,233 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 74,452 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 65,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

