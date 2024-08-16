Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) Boosted by National Bank Financial (TSE:BLD)

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Free Report) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a report issued on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.19). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Get 155675 (BLD.TO) alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Cibc World Mkts lowered 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

155675 (BLD.TO) Stock Performance

155675 has a twelve month low of C$49.61 and a twelve month high of C$2.32.

155675 (BLD.TO) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.