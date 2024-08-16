Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Decreased by Brookline Capital Management

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.39). The consensus estimate for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADIL opened at $0.97 on Friday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adial Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ADIL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.20).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 159,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.58% of Adial Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

