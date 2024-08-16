Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for AEON Biopharma, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:AEON)

AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AEON Biopharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.22). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AEON Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AEON Biopharma’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03.

AEON Biopharma Trading Up 4.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of AEON Biopharma stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. AEON Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $17.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AEON Biopharma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON – Free Report) by 261.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 758,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.01% of AEON Biopharma worth $8,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

AEON Biopharma Company Profile

AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine.

