Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $7.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $163.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Alphabet has a one year low of $121.46 and a one year high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total value of $130,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,812.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total value of $130,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,812.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,504. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 7,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 826.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 624,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,612,000 after buying an additional 8,807 shares during the last quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP now owns 18,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 11,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

