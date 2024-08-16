Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Arq, Inc. Increased by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:ARQ)

Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ – Free Report) – Roth Capital raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for ARQ in a research note issued on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for ARQ’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for ARQ’s FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). ARQ had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

Shares of ARQ opened at $6.38 on Friday. ARQ has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $8.26. The stock has a market cap of $229.76 million, a PE ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.28.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQ. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in ARQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in ARQ during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ARQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ARQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARQ during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Arq, Inc produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control.

